3rd person arrested after pair tied-up, assaulted for hours, according to SAPD

Crystal Rose Villareal, 35, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A third arrest has been made days after a man and woman were tied up and assaulted for hours at a San Antonio apartment, according to police.

Crystal Rose Villareal, 35, was taken into custody Thursday night for her alleged role in the Jan. 7 assaults, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Alfred Bela Jr., 38, and Juanita Rosa, 29, were previously arrested in the case.

Alfred Bela Jr., 38, and Juanita Rosa, 29, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

The suspects were each charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to records.

San Antonio police said the two victims called the police and told them they had been tied up and assaulted in an apartment.

They accused a female victim of stealing money, police said, and Bela told the victim that she would be held for a $3,000 ransom.

The male victim told police that he could hear the woman “being assaulted but could not do anything and felt helpless,” as he was tied up and blindfolded, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

The victims told police that Bela threatened to take them “to the country to die,” the affidavit states.

Once, the male victim broke free from the restraints but he was re-captured and beaten.

They were assaulted throughout the night, investigators said, but they were eventually untied. They then sought help from police and identified their alleged attackers.

In an interview with police, Bela said he was “joking” about threatening to kill them in the country.

He was booked on Saturday on a $200,000 bond, and Rosa was booked Wednesday on a $170,000 bond, records show.

Villareal is also facing possession charges. Her bond is set at $255,000.

