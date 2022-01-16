Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles McGee dies at 102, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO – One of the nation’s most decorated and accomplished Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, has died at the age of 102, according to officials.

Details surrounding his death are limited at this time, though Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed McGee’s passing on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“While I am saddened by his loss, I’m also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General,” Austin tweeted.

Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3GLNbfRHs7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 16, 2022

McGee was honored last month on his 102nd birthday in San Antonio by the 99th Flying Training Squadron, the only active duty Tuskegee Squadron in the U.S. Air Force, now at JBSA Randolph.

One of the T-1AJayhawks used by the squadron was even named in his honor.

According to a previous KSAT report, McGee graduated from flight training in 1943, becoming one of the U.S. Army Air Corps’ famed Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first African-American military aviators.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.