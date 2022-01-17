KSAT News Now launches weekday podcast so you can get your news on the go

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT News Now is a bite-sized streaming newscast that launched in 2021 and is available every weekday at 11 a.m. on KSAT digital platforms.

Now, we’re expanding to include a daily podcast in 2022.

Hang out with Alicia Barrera, RJ Marquez, the KSAT Weather Authority team and special guests from the newsroom and the community as they break down the day’s top stories in 20 minutes or less.

They’ll offer engaging conversation around everything from breaking news and the latest on coronavirus to sports, tech and the latest Internet trend everyone is talking about.

The KSAT News Now podcast is perfect for the person who wants to get caught up on the news happening in the city, state and country but doesn’t have the time to watch an hour-long newscast or be in front of the TV in time for the 6 o’clock news.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts and subscribe to never miss a show. We’ll post pod episode each weekday around noon.

How To Stream KSAT News Now

Monday through Fridays at 11 a.m.

Find more on the KSAT News Now page: