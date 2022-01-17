61º

KSAT News Now launches weekday podcast so you can get your news on the go

Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez break down the most talked-about stories

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

KSAT News Now podcast launching Jan. 17

SAN ANTONIOKSAT News Now is a bite-sized streaming newscast that launched in 2021 and is available every weekday at 11 a.m. on KSAT digital platforms.

Now, we’re expanding to include a daily podcast in 2022.

Hang out with Alicia Barrera, RJ Marquez, the KSAT Weather Authority team and special guests from the newsroom and the community as they break down the day’s top stories in 20 minutes or less.

They’ll offer engaging conversation around everything from breaking news and the latest on coronavirus to sports, tech and the latest Internet trend everyone is talking about.

The KSAT News Now podcast is perfect for the person who wants to get caught up on the news happening in the city, state and country but doesn’t have the time to watch an hour-long newscast or be in front of the TV in time for the 6 o’clock news.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts and subscribe to never miss a show. We’ll post pod episode each weekday around noon.

Monday through Fridays at 11 a.m.

Alyssa Medina is the Video-On-Demand Producer and has worked at KSAT since 2016. She creates exclusive content for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Some of her most notable contributions focus on race and culture or health and wellness. She's created the segments 'Creating Black History in S.A.' and 'New Week. New You."

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

