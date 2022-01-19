Man arrested after standoff at Northwest Side home, BCSO says

Norris Bailey, 62, is. facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one county of unlawful restraint.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after a standoff on the Northwest Side ended Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The standoff happened in the 25800 block of Warbler View Monday.

Deputies said they received a call for a man refusing to let a woman leave a home, and he was armed.

BCSO deputies were able to make contact with the woman who confirmed that Norris Bailey, 62, had a “long-gun” inside a bedroom of the house and would not let her leave.

Deputies used their PA system to deescalate the situation and get Bailey to let the woman leave. Bailey eventually went to another room, officials said. That’s when the woman ran out of the home and was able to get to deputies.

BCSO officials said the woman told deputies that Bailey assaulted her with the gun after a verbal disturbance. After the assault, Bailey refused to let the woman leave, BCSO said. The woman contacted a family member, who then called BCSO.

Deputies said they attempted to make contact with Bailey but, after being unsuccessful for several hours, they left.

BCSO officials said they returned to the home early Tuesday morning to resume surveillance. At around 3:30 p.m., SWAT and negotiators began calling out Bailey to surrender peacefully but were unsuccessful.

After several hours with no contact, BCSO deployed a tactical robot and spotted Bailey inside the home. Deputies said Bailey soon exited the home and was arrested without incident.

Bailey faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful restraint.

