Lawsuit filed against U.S. Marshal, SAPD officer who shot, killed unarmed suspect while serving warrant

Randall Goodale, 45, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 4400 block of Stetson View on Jan. 13, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – The widow and daughter of a man who was shot and killed by an SAPD officer and a U.S. Marshal attempting to serve a warrant have sued those law enforcement officers as well as the City of San Antonio.

The federal lawsuit, filed Jan. 13 on behalf of Randall Glen Goodale Jr.’s widow and minor daughter against the city, Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Seguin and SAPD officer Nathan Bundy claims the officers denied Goodale of his constitutional rights under the Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments and seeks damages in excess of $75,000.

The lawsuit blames “policies and customs” of the City of San Antonio that “enabled its agents and employees to act with deliberate indifference to (Goodale’s) constitutional rights, as well as the improper hiring, inadequate training and supervision of Officer Bundy...”

On Jan. 13, 2020, Randall Goodale, 45, was shot by officers and killed as they were attempting to arrest him at a home in the 4400 block of Stetson View on a federal felony warrant for felon in possession of a handgun.

The lawsuit claims that Goodale was unarmed as he sat in a vehicle in a friend’s driveway and was shot “less than 20 seconds after officers blocked the driveway, exited their vehicles, and drew their weapons.”

On the day of the shooting, SAPD Chief William McManus told media that officers opened fire after Goodale “started ramming into occupied police vehicles.”

Video surveillance footage later obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders appears to contradict the San Antonio police chief’s claims about what led up to the moment law enforcement officers opened fire on the suspect.

The lawsuit mentions the discrepancies and blames the city for “immediately adopting the officer’s version of events in an attempt to justify its officer’s use of deadly force to the public rather than determine the truth of what occurred.”

Goodale’s widow and daughter are seeking damages in excess of $75,000 for pain and suffering as well as funeral and burial expenses and are asking for a jury to determine the proper amount.

