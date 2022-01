The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 24-year-old man who was found dead in a parked car over the weekend.

James Moreno, 24, died of gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road on the South Side.

A resident called 911 after they found the man in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside an apartment complex.

No information about the shooter was released by SAPD, but they said the investigation is ongoing.

