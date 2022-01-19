Man collapses in front of friend’s apartment after being shot in leg, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while walking behind an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the Culebra Creek Apartments in the 12000 block of Culebra Road, not far from Alamo Parkway and Taft High School after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his late teens or early 20s was walking to his friend’s apartment when he was shot in the leg from an unknown direction.

Police said the victim made it to the third story of the apartment building before he collapsed in front of his friend’s apartment. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

SAPD said the victim did not give much information, so they don’t have a lot to go on. Officers did however, find a backpack full of narcotics behind the building, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.