Wilson County veterans to hold BBQ contest this weekend

Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines to compete; event to also include family-friendly activities

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: Military, Community, Wilson County, Floresville, Things To Do

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Two of the things our region is most known for are barbeque and veterans. On Saturday, May 11, an event to honor both will be held in Floresville.

For the first time, the Wilson County Veterans Service Office and the group Coffee, Cars & Veterans will host a barbeque throwdown.

Veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines will compete to see who has the best skills on the grill.

The event is open to everyone, including non-veterans. Ray Herrera, an officer with the Wilson County Veterans Service Office, said that the proceeds will benefit veterans and their families.

“Family members served with the veteran throughout their career. And when they come out (of the service), many veterans long for that same camaraderie. That’s what this event is about — connecting service members to employment and other services through the service office,” Herrera said.

“It’s also going to be a lot of fun,” said Candace Gonzales, a fellow veteran and treasurer of Coffee, Cars and Veterans.

“We will have our cars here. I have a 1930 model, and some other members have classic cars, and they will be here as well,” Gonzales said.

Food trucks and other activities for kids will also be at the event.

The event is free to attend.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 435 State Highway 97 E in Floresville.

