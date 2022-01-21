FBI: Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for Petito’s death in writings found by investigators

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito in writings he left behind that were uncovered by investigators, reports say.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI said in a statement.

Federal investigators closed the book on the investigation after Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The coroner said she died of strangulation.

Authorities then led a search for Laundrie, who was named a “person of interest” in the case.

His remains were discovered just one month later in a Florida wilderness park on Oct. 20, near his parents’ home. Investigators also found a backpack, notebook and a revolver.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

Laundrie reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Florida medical examiner.

The pair were traveling together on a cross-country road trip, when Laundrie unexpectedly returned to Florida alone.

Petito’s parents then reported her missing on Sept. 11, spawning a nationwide search, and drawing media attention worldwide.

