Like caffeine? Sip more than 80 roasts at San Antonio Coffee Festival

Festival will take place in Travis Park February 12

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

4th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Java fans rejoice — San Antonio Coffee Festival is back for its 9th year.

More than 80 coffee crews from more than 25 coffee vendors will be participating in the festival this year.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.

VIP tickets are already sold out, but regular admission tickets, which go for $10 apiece, are still available. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

Admission will be $12 at the gate on the day of the festival if any tickets are still available.

Tickets include entry to the festival, five coffee tastings and access to specialty coffee exhibitors and workshops.

There will be musical performances and a market for attendees to purchase art and additional food and beverage items.

San Antonio Coffee Festival benefits the Food Pantry at the Little Church of La Villita. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring food donations for the pantry.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

