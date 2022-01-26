Woman stabbed, beaten by her 2 children in far West Side apartment, police say

Woman stabbed, beaten by her children in far West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed and beaten by her two children early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred at the Castleridge Apartments in the 8000 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road.

According to police, the woman called 911 for help after being stabbed and beaten, possibly with a baseball bat by her two young children.

Police said her 16-year-old son was found with her when officers arrived. Officers searched and later found her 12-year-old child, who had run off.

SAPD said they do not know yet what led up to the stabbing. The woman was conscious, but not able to talk much when she was taken to an area hospital.

SAPD has not been able to question the children much since they’re minors. The investigation is ongoing, police said.