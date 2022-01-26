49º

LIVE

Local News

Woman stabbed, beaten by her 2 children in far West Side apartment, police say

Incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 8000 block of West Military Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio
Woman stabbed, beaten by her children in far West Side apartment, police say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed and beaten by her two children early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred at the Castleridge Apartments in the 8000 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 151 and Pinn Road.

According to police, the woman called 911 for help after being stabbed and beaten, possibly with a baseball bat by her two young children.

Police said her 16-year-old son was found with her when officers arrived. Officers searched and later found her 12-year-old child, who had run off.

SAPD said they do not know yet what led up to the stabbing. The woman was conscious, but not able to talk much when she was taken to an area hospital.

SAPD has not been able to question the children much since they’re minors. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 11 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter