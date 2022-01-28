45º

Authorities ID woman found dead in driveway northeast of downtown

Victoria Stampley, 42, died of a gunshot wound; was fatally shot on Post Avenue, near Broadway

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman found dead in a driveway just northeast of downtown San Antonio on Saturday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Victoria Stampley, 42, died of a gunshot wound and her manner of death is listed as a homicide, the office said.

A passerby discovered the woman’s body in front of someone else’s home around 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Post Avenue, near Broadway.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots just hours before the woman was found.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Cody King, digital journalist

Jonathan Cotto, reporter

