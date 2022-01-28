Authorities ID woman found dead in driveway northeast of downtown

A woman found dead in a driveway just northeast of downtown San Antonio on Saturday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Victoria Stampley, 42, died of a gunshot wound and her manner of death is listed as a homicide, the office said.

A passerby discovered the woman’s body in front of someone else’s home around 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Post Avenue, near Broadway.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots just hours before the woman was found.

The shooting is still under investigation.

