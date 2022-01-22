44º

San Antonio police investigating after woman found dead in driveway, northeast of downtown

Homicide investigators and the medical examiner are working the scene

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in a driveway, just northeast of downtown.

A passerby discovered the woman’s body around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Post Avenue, near Broadway and notified authorities.

Police said she had visible injuries, though it’s unclear what transpired. Officers are labeling the incident as a possible homicide.

The medical examiner is working alongside investigators and further details are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

