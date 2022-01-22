San Antonio police investigating after woman found dead in driveway, northeast of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in a driveway, just northeast of downtown.

A passerby discovered the woman’s body around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Post Avenue, near Broadway and notified authorities.

Police said she had visible injuries, though it’s unclear what transpired. Officers are labeling the incident as a possible homicide.

The medical examiner is working alongside investigators and further details are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.