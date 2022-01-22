Man charged with murder after fatally shooting woman leaving East Side bar, police say

Aaron Gutierrez, 24, is charged with murder after confessing to fatally shooting a woman leaving an East Side bar, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after allegedly confessing to San Antonio police that he fatally shot a woman leaving an East Side bar last month.

According to an affidavit, Aaron Jacob Gutierrez, 24, was arrested Tuesday for drugs and weapon charges. That’s when he confessed to officers he was the driver of a car who shot at and killed 35-year-old Marie Gonzalez.

The incident stems from Dec. 18, when officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hays Street, near North New Braunfels Avenue, due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Gonzales lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, several people were leaving a bar and hanging out at a street corner while also heading to their cars when someone fired several gunshots.

That’s when, police say, Gonzales was struck by a bullet and killed.

A search warrant was issued for Gutierrez’s phone after he confessed to the crime. Officers said they found he was communicating with an unknown person about the murder.

The unknown person sent him a screenshot of a news article and said, “they have nothing to go on as evidence your good.”

Gutierrez responded by saying he was scared and the unknown person told him to leave the murder weapon and every gun with the same caliber at home.

Gutierrez is charged with murder and his bond is set at $250,000, Bexar County records show.

