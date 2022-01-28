Man who assaulted young women at Stone Oak Target may be involved in similar attacks at SA stores, affidavit says

Patrick Donovan McLaughlin, 23, was charged with two counts of assault-bodily injury, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with the assaults of at least two young women at San Antonio-area Target stores, records show.

Patrick Donovan McLaughlin, 23, was charged with two counts of assault-bodily injury in the attacks that took place on Aug. 17 and Sept. 12, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

In the first incident, a teenage girl was in the cosmetics department of the Target store located in the 18200 block of Blanco Road, near Loop 1604 in Stone Oak, when the suspect approached her.

The suspect struck and grabbed the girl’s buttocks and ran off, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The girl reported the incident to her mother and Target employees.

A similar incident happened to a young woman at the same store on Sept. 12.

In that incident, McLaughlin also grabbed her wallet and pulled down his beanie to hide his face as he ran away from her, police said.

The woman chased after the suspect and yelled for help, but he was not located.

Investigators were able to see video surveillance and images of the suspect, and Target employees said he may be involved in similar incidents at area stores.

The affidavit states that Target stores in the San Antonio area were made aware of the suspect and the attacks.

On Sept. 16, employees at the store in the 22800 block of U.S. Highway 281 N., near TPC Parkway, noticed the man and confronted him.

He argued with the employees and left the store, but employees were able to take a picture of his vehicle and license plate.

Records show he was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday. He was also wanted on a separate charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

His bond is set at $79,000.

