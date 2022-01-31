2 men grazed by gunfire during altercation at West Side sports bar, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two men were grazed by gunfire during an altercation at a West Side sports bar early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at the El Patio Bar in the 1000 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, two men became angered when the victims were dancing with some women inside the bar. That’s when, police say, the men displayed a gun and chased the victims out of the bar.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot and the suspects fired the gun at the victims, grazing one man in the arm and the other on the top of the head. The suspects fled following the shooting.

The man grazed in the arm was treated at the scene by emergency crews. The other man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.