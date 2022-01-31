NW Side Indian restaurant cited for storing dishes in a mop sink

SAN ANTONIO – An Indian restaurant on the city’s Northwest Side was cited by health officials last month after it was found storing dishes in a mop sink.

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, located in the 3700 block of NW Loop 410, received a score of 78 and was also written up for failing to cover food in a walk-in cooler.

Restaurant staff was also reminded to clean around, below and underneath equipment and along walls.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

El Taco Grill, 19211 Huebner Rd., 99

Emily Morgan Hotel, 705 E. Houston St., 97

La Michoacana Meat Market, 6059 La Cima, 96

Salt Grass Steak House, 2885 Cinema Ridge, 95

IHOP, 3115 SE Military Dr., 94

Asoko Sushi, 12055 Vance Jackson, 93

Bandit BBQ, 1913 S. Flores St., 93

Patty’s Cafe, 1015 Pleasanton Rd., 93

Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St., 91

Fire Wok, 11075 IH 10 West, 89

Pho 32, 2413 Thousand Oaks, 88

Plantology, 22026 U.S. Hwy. 281 North, 88

Los Guero’s Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 87

Luby’s, 803 Castroville Rd., 87

Thai Dee, 5307 Blanco Rd., 87

Taqueria Hacienda, 4535 Rigsby, 85

Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 83

Los Angeles Tortilleria, 5138 Blanco Rd., 81

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 3720 NW Loop 410, 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

