Devine man arrested on animal cruelty charges, Medina County Sheriff’s Office says

HONDO, Texas – A Devine man was arrested Tuesday after authorities found more than 10 dogs and other animals to be in “cruel and unhealthy living conditions” on his property.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Medina County Animal Control executed an animal seizure warrant at a home in Devine.

They found the animals to be “malnourished, filthy and unkept,” according to a news release. Some of them were found dead and still chained or tethered in crates, officials said.

David Rodriguez How was arrested and booked into the Medina County Jail on four charges of animal cruelty and poisoning.

He is being held without bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.

