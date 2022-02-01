Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to hold briefing ahead of state-wide severe winter weather

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday morning will hold a news briefing ahead of winter weather that’s expected to impact the state this week.

His briefing at 10:30 a.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of State Health Services will be among those in attendance.

The strong cold front will arrive in San Antonio on Wednesday night and bring another chance of rain. Temperatures will decrease into the 30s on Thursday morning. There could be a transition to a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning, especially in the Hill Country and north of Loop 1604.

The cold snap in Texas this week is not expected to be as extreme as February 2021′s freeze, but people still need to prepare. Pets and plants should be taken inside, people who do not have access to central heating should be checked on, and pipes should be covered.

