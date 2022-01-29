Next week will bring a chance of rain and a STRONG cold front to San Antonio

After a chance for rain Monday morning, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the 20s & 30s and bringing a small chance for a light wintry precip

The last weekend of January will be quiet and beautiful with plenty of sunshine -- nearly perfect weather. And although the weekend will be uneventful, an active weather pattern begins as early as Monday morning for San Antonio and South Central Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY

Sunday will start off in the 30s, and be a bit warmer in the afternoon, with a high near 70°

MONDAY

Scattered showers are likely early Monday, mainly east of 281

While there may be a few rumbles of thunder, NO severe weather is anticipated

Most rain will clear out of San Antonio by lunch

There is a good chance for soaking rains Monday morning, mainly along and east of 281. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Pleasant with highs in the 70s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY MORNING

A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday night

Temperatures will fall from the 70s Wednesday afternoon into the 20s and 30s Thursday morning

Wind chills will be in the teens

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

While there could be a light wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning, this will NOT be as extreme as last year’s winter storm -- so no need to panic-buy at H-E-B 😊

There is the potential to be below freezing for up to 24 hours Thursday through Friday

Plan for the coldest air we've seen so far this winter, with temperatures in the 20s & 30s and wind chills in the teens. We still do not know if we'll receive any ice, but we're monitoring for that possibility (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

