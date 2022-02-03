View photos of ice, sleet and snow from KSAT viewers

San Antonio reporting some light ice accumulation on things like trees and road signs. Freezing rain, sleet, and even a bit of snow has been reported throughout the overnight hours in Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – The weather is the big story of the day and freezing temperatures in the KSAT viewing area have also brought icicles, among other things.

“Freezing rain and sleet has been reported throughout the overnight hours and into this morning,” KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne said Thursday of the San Antonio area.

“Precipitation is forecast to continue through the early afternoon, while temperatures may slip a few more degrees,” Horne said. “Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 20s tonight. By around midday tomorrow, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in San Antonio. Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning.”

KSAT viewers have shared some of their winter weather photos on KSAT PINS:

ThatMartinMama My Stone Oak/Timberwood Park back yard. Praying that tree branch holds out but at least it’s over open lawn. 0 s

Pins User Kerrville this morning. From KSAT viewer, Kyle. 0 s 3

chris-y 0 s

Mike Jones Freezing rain in Leon Springs. 29° 0 s

