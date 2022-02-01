COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 32.9% in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Progress and Warning Indicators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reporting a COVID-19 positivity rate of 32.9%, a 6.5% decrease from last week’s rate of 39.4%. This week’s risk level remains at “severe” and is steady, indicator data shows.

The progress and warning indicators — including a two-week case comparison, hospital trends, average case rate and positivity rate — are critical. Hospital stress is severe. These indicators and the positivity rate are updated on Tuesdays.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,568 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 4,185 cases. There were 19 new deaths reported, according to the data. Fifty-three COVID-related deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,115 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,183 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 292 in ICU and 138 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

