69º

LIVE

Local News

COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 32.9% in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

19 new deaths reported by Metro Health dashboard

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, testing, san antonio, bexar county, metro health, covid-19, omicron
TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (MARK FELIX, Getty Images)

Progress and Warning Indicators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reporting a COVID-19 positivity rate of 32.9%, a 6.5% decrease from last week’s rate of 39.4%. This week’s risk level remains at “severe” and is steady, indicator data shows.

The progress and warning indicators — including a two-week case comparison, hospital trends, average case rate and positivity rate — are critical. Hospital stress is severe. These indicators and the positivity rate are updated on Tuesdays.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,568 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 4,185 cases. There were 19 new deaths reported, according to the data. Fifty-three COVID-related deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,115 since the pandemic began.

Website live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government

There are 1,183 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 292 in ICU and 138 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 59% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
  • A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
  • Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about city no-cost testing sites.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email