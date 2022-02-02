Surveillance footage leads to arrest in Rivercenter mall-area shooting

Nathaniel Mora, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a Rivercenter-area parking garage last month.

Nathaniel Mora, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the incident on Jan. 23 began when two women met at the Shops at Rivercenter for a fight.

After the fight, one of the women walked to the area of Bowie and Commerce streets, where Mora and his friends met her, police said.

Police said an argument between the man and woman erupted, and Mora opened fire in her direction.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said, and Mora ran to a Marriott parking garage.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed Mora discharge one round and then run down a ramp to where vehicles were parked. The video showed him exiting through the employee entrance and walking toward Commerce Street, police said.

The next day, hotel security found a handgun with two shell casings in the parking garage.

The affidavit states it appeared the suspect attempted to hide the gun.

Records show Mora’s bond was set at $65,000.

