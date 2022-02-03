Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Sonora

(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SONORA, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The Sonora Police Department is searching for Eugene Lasky.

Lasky was last seen at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at 216 Highway 277 N. in Sonora in a maroon 2003 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate PH4KPK.

Law enforcement officials believe Lasky’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Lasky is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 163 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a long beard down to his chest.

If you have any information regarding Lasky, contact the Sonora Police Department at 325-387-2288.

