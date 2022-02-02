These San Antonio-area school districts, universities have announced closures due to the upcoming freeze

With ice accumulation and below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for San Antonio and the surrounding areas on Thursday, some school districts and universities have decided to cancel classes.

The following districts have announced closures due to inclement weather (this list will continue to be updated):

Boerne ISD: All Boerne ISD classes are canceled and all offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Classes are slated to resume on Friday, Feb. 4, but that is subject to change.

Luling ISD: Luling ISD has canceled school for Thursday, Feb. 3. Friday, Feb. 4 is a scheduled student holiday.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD: All campuses and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Several school districts north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country said on social media that they will announce their decisions later Wednesday. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.

The following universities have announced closures due to inclement weather (this list will continue to be updated):

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: Campus operations will be virtual on Thursday, Feb. 3, with only essential personnel on-site. The university will be open for teaching/learning, business operations and student services, but all of these will occur remotely. On-campus classes and labs will be provided online.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Wednesday night and bring chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. On Thursday morning, a cold rain will be ongoing in San Antonio and freezing rain will be likely in the Hill Country.

Bridges and overpasses may become slick during the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. Parts of the KSAT viewing area will be below freezing for up to 18-36 hours Thursday through Friday.

