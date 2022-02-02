H-E-B busy with shoppers getting last-minute supplies ahead of winter weather, but officials say stores are prepared

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is reminding customers that there’s no need to panic purchase items as videos and photos of empty store shelves and exceedingly long lines are being posted to social media.

Wintry weather is already in Texas and for San Antonio and the surrounding areas, it’s expected to get below freezing on Thursday and Friday. While we’re not expecting a repeat of the severe winter weather event from last February, parts of the KSAT viewing area will be below freezing for up to 18-36 hours. View the latest forecast here.

The chilly forecast has caused a rush on some local grocery chains this week, including at Texas’ beloved H-E-B.

Tweets of empty shelves and long lines haven’t done much to assuage consumers’ fears but H-E-B officials are reminding the public that stores are restocked throughout the day.

“At H‑E‑B, we are familiar with extreme weather events, and our stores are prepared to serve our customers with the products they want and need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield.

Supply chain issues have caused some issues that led to product purchasing limits in the past but there are currently no product purchase limits in place, according to the H-E-B website.

Here are some photos and videos on social media showing what it looks like as people head out to shop before the freeze:

The lines at the grocery store are so long that they stretch into many aisles down.



This is the “express line” at HEB — people are scared b/c they know state leaders have failed us again.#winterstorm #texansdeservebetter pic.twitter.com/h5YIXFwP9h — Chris Vasquez (@CVasquezForUs) February 2, 2022

If anyone's wondering how Texans are feeling about the upcoming winter storm, here's the HEB near @UTAustin tonight. 30 minute line to check out. Folks are traumatized from last year & know #txlege & @GovAbbott did nothing to address the deadly #ERCOT failures from last winter. pic.twitter.com/DupOg1q0Jk — Shelby Knox (@ShelbyKnox) February 2, 2022

may i present the “i live in texas, it’s about to freeze, and @GovAbbott hasn’t fixed our power grid” line at heb pic.twitter.com/czfkbHXZRD — alex (@abcogs) February 1, 2022

