62º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

H-E-B busy with shoppers getting last-minute supplies ahead of winter weather, but officials say stores are prepared

There’s no need to panic buy

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, H-E-B, Trending
H-E-B store (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is reminding customers that there’s no need to panic purchase items as videos and photos of empty store shelves and exceedingly long lines are being posted to social media.

Wintry weather is already in Texas and for San Antonio and the surrounding areas, it’s expected to get below freezing on Thursday and Friday. While we’re not expecting a repeat of the severe winter weather event from last February, parts of the KSAT viewing area will be below freezing for up to 18-36 hours. View the latest forecast here.

The chilly forecast has caused a rush on some local grocery chains this week, including at Texas’ beloved H-E-B.

Tweets of empty shelves and long lines haven’t done much to assuage consumers’ fears but H-E-B officials are reminding the public that stores are restocked throughout the day.

“At H‑E‑B, we are familiar with extreme weather events, and our stores are prepared to serve our customers with the products they want and need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield.

Supply chain issues have caused some issues that led to product purchasing limits in the past but there are currently no product purchase limits in place, according to the H-E-B website.

Here are some photos and videos on social media showing what it looks like as people head out to shop before the freeze:

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email