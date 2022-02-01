Tips to winterize your home and help prepare for freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week in San Antonio and the surrounding areas with parts of the Hill Country likely to get down into the teens.

The forecast from the KSAT 12 meteorologists currently indicates that this weather will not be as extreme as last February’s winter storm but our viewing area will still be below freezing for 18-36 hours.

Many Texans may be concerned with how to winterize their homes to protect against the cold weather.

Here are some tips to help prepare for the freezing temperatures:

Pipes - Insulating your pipes will help keep them warm and reduce the chance that they will freeze. Foam or fiberglass insulation sleeves work great. You can use insulation materials from local hardware stores or towels as a temporary option. Towels aren’t recommended for long terms use as they hold moisture and could eventually cause rust issues.

Pets - If it’s too cold for you, it’s likely too cold for your pets. Do not leave pets outside in freezing temperatures. Also, keep in mind, it is illegal to leave a - If it’s too cold for you, it’s likely too cold for your pets. Do not leave pets outside in freezing temperatures. Also, keep in mind, it is illegal to leave a dog outside without adequate shelter

Plants - Covering your plants or bringing them indoors will help keep them healthy. Freezing temperatures tend to kill off flowery plants. Watering plants ahead of freezing weather is also a good way to help protect them.

Faucets - SAWS recommends leaving cabinet doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer room air to circulate over the pipes. The utility company says letting faucets drip slowly to keep water flowing through pipes is not ideal, but it can help.

SAWS suggests knowing how to turn off the water supply to your house to help you avoid water damage from leaking pipes, dripping water heaters, frozen pipes or other causes.

CPS Energy also has an entire page of resources and tips for preparing for winter weather.

As a safety tip, CPS Energy officials say you should “never use a generator, camp stove, charcoal grill, gasoline heater, or propane heater indoors. These items can start accidental fires, cause electric shock, and cause deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Only a light icing is possible in parts of the Hill Country and north of 1604 on Thursday morning.

“By the time it’s cold enough in San Antonio for ice, most precipitation should be out of the area,” said KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

