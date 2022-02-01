Bexar County opens warming centers as strong cold front approaches

SAN ANTONIO – City, county and utility officials held a briefing on their plans ahead of a strong cold front that will temperatures down statewide later this week.

Though the cold snap will lead to freezing temperatures, it is not forecasted to be as severe as last year’s winter storm.

Still, officials will be monitoring wind gusts and ice on the roadways, they said on Tuesday. Chief William McManus said officers will be working with TxDOT to shut down overpasses before car crashes occur.

Bexar County also opened multiple warming centers ahead of the freeze. They include:

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

China Grove – 2456 FM 1516 S, China Grove, TX 78263

Leon Valley Convention Center – 6427 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

They will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 or until conditions merit otherwise.

In San Antonio, the strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday night and bring another chance of rain.

Temperatures will decrease into the 30s on Thursday morning. There could be a transition to a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning, especially in the Hill Country and north of Loop 1604.

People are urged to prepare for the weather. Pets and plants should be taken inside, people who do not have access to central heating should be checked on, and pipes should be covered.

