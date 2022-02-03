San Antonio-area businesses, places announce closures, delays due to winter storm

FILE - The facade of Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo in 2018. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Due to inclement weather, many San Antonio-area attractions, museums and businesses decided to keep their doors shut or delay opening on Thursday.

Places like the Alamo and the Witte Museum will stay closed due to cold/freezing rain and below-freezing temperatures, which have resulted in ice accumulation on the roadways.

State and local officials are asking residents to limit travel, as the road conditions may cause driving hazards. Read more on the forecast here.

These are some of the most popular public places and businesses in the San Antonio area that are either staying closed or opening later on Thursday. The list will be updated but it’s not meant to be a complete list of every business, so be sure to call ahead before heading to a business or appointment.

The Alamo: Due to inclement weather, the Alamo will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitors who purchased tickets for guided tours or free-timed tickets to enter the Church will have their purchases refunded or tours rescheduled at their discretion. For reservation changes, email Due to inclement weather, the Alamo will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitors who purchased tickets for guided tours or free-timed tickets to enter the Church will have their purchases refunded or tours rescheduled at their discretion. For reservation changes, email tours@thealamo.org

The Briscoe Western Art Museum: The museum will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The DoSeum: Due to inclement weather for San Antonio and the surrounding region, The DoSeum will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Normal operating hours are expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 4.

Goodwill San Antonio: All San Antonio, Kerrville, New Braunfels, Cibolo and Seguin stores and donation locations will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 3. All San Antonio-area Good Careers Academies and Good Careers Centers will stay closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Those needing career assistance are encouraged to call 210-271-8880 or email All San Antonio, Kerrville, New Braunfels, Cibolo and Seguin stores and donation locations will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 3. All San Antonio-area Good Careers Academies and Good Careers Centers will stay closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Those needing career assistance are encouraged to call 210-271-8880 or email GCCInfo@goodwillsa.org for assistance.

HealthTexas: All HealthTexas clinics in San Antonio and New Braunfels will be closing at noon Thursday, Feb. 3 and reopening at noon Friday, Feb. 4. Patients with appointments will have a televisit.

San Antonio Botanical Garden: The garden will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

San Antonio Museum of Art: The museum will be closed to the public on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement weather.

The McNay: Due to expected inclement weather, the Museum galleries and grounds will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tower of the Americas: The tower will be opening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Witte Museum: The museum will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. For updates and additional information, visit The museum will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. For updates and additional information, visit www.WitteMuseum.org or call 210-357-1900.

YMCA of San Antonio: All YMCA facilities and Y early learning centers are closed on Thursday, Feb 3.

