San Antonio, Bexar County officials hold winter weather update

SAN ANTONIO – As winter weather sets in throughout the San Antonio area, city, county and utility officials will hold an update on their response Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed in this article.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s forecast:

HILL COUNTRY

Freezing rain and sleet is underway



Significant ice accumulation is likely.



A 1/10 - 1/3″ of ice is forecast to occur. Travel is NOT encouraged -- untreated roads and bridges and overpasses will be dangerous. Freezing rain and sleet may linger until lunch Thursday.



SAN ANTONIO & SURROUNDING AREAS

A cold rain is now transitioning into freezing rain around San Antonio.



Ice accumulation of up to a 1/10″ is possible, especially on the north side of Bexar County.



Even a small amount of ice can make travel dangerous. For that reason, travel tomorrow is NOT encouraged, but if you must travel know that bridges and overpasses will become slick.



The freezing rain (and some sleet) is now forecast to continue into the early afternoon hours. The longer the precipitation lingers, the more potential for some icing. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing throughout the rest of the day on Thursday.



