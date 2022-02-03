San Antonio H-E-B stores to close at 6 p.m. Thursday for winter weather; reopen 8 a.m. Friday

SAN ANTONIO – All H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area will close early due to inclement wintry weather, company officials announced late Thursday afternoon.

This comes after a mix of freezing rain and sleet brought ice accumulations to South Central Texas. Ice accumulations are still expected throughout Thursday night, making travel hazardous in many areas.

According to a release, H-E-B stores in the SA metro area, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Lytle, Seguin, Floresville, Pleasanton, Schertz, Spring Branch, Boerne and La Vernia will close at 6 p.m. Thursday. These stores will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Central Market H-E-B stores in San Antonio will remain open during normal business hours. However, Central Market stores in the Austin area will close at 6 p.m. Thursday.

As freezing temperatures and wintry mix precipitation continue across the state, H-E-B is assuring customers that it is taking precautions to support its Partners and that it will have additional stock to ensure product availablity despite high demand.

Company officials said any out-of-stocks are temporary.

For more information on H-E-B store hours in San Antonio or across the state, visit H-E-B’s website here.

