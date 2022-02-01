ACS warns people to bring pets inside during San Antonio’s cold front

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to bring in their dogs and cats ahead of the strong cold front that’ll hit San Antonio and South Texas later this week.

While the winter weather event won’t be as severe as last February’s freeze, locals should prepare for hard freezes and the possibility of light ice.

On Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s, and some parts of the KSAT viewing area will be below freezing for up to 18-36 hours Thursday through Friday.

Pet owners are urged to make preparations now, as the cold temperatures “will make for very dangerous conditions for outside pets,” ACS said.

Residents who are unable to shelter their pets indoors can create a contained space in the laundry room or garage that includes access to food, water and blankets.

Pet owners are legally required to provide shelter, shade, and access to drinkable water for their animals at all times.

Anyone found to be in violation of pet laws could face impoundment of their pet, fines up to $2,000, and 180 days in jail for repeat offenders.

Anyone who needs to report possible ordinance violations is asked to call 311.

