Child found in neighbor’s backyard after wandering away from home overnight, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old child was found in a neighbor’s backyard after San Antonio police said he got out of bed and wandered away from his family’s home in the middle of the night.

The incident happened around 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Foxboro Street.

Police said the child’s parents put him to sleep at 11 p.m. However, when they went back to check on him, he was nowhere to be found.

The parents soon discovered the back door of their home was open, and they notified officers of his disappearance.

Police began canvassing the area and dispatched K-9 officers and its Eagle helicopter to aid in the search for the child.

Eventually, officers were able to track down the boy in a nearby neighbor’s backyard. He was then taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

