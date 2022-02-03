Authorities searching for missing 47-year-old woman in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing woman who was last seen in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Angelica Molina, 47, was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Kingsley Edge, officials said. Molina was traveling in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate CP7J512.

Molina has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings with floral designs at the time of her disappearance.

Deputies said Molina’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety” and a CLEAR Alert has been issued.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

