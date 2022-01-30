56º

Search underway for missing 24-year-old woman last seen on North Side, police say

Sabine Hern-Nagle disappeared Jan. 28

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Sabine Hern-Nagle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Sabine Hern-Nagle disappeared on Jan. 28 and was last seen in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.

Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition and is right-handed. Hern-Nagle’s described as having straight, waist-length brown hair, brown eyes, a nude woman tattoo on her left bicep and a large flower tattoo with a dagger on her abdomen.

She was last seen wearing a brown turtleneck, wide black, brown, pink, cream patterned slacks, and a gold chain.

Anyone with more information on Hern-Nagle’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

