Family manages to safely escape mobile home fire in Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A family of six is out in the cold after escaping a fire inside their mobile home in Southeast Bexar County early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at the Lake Village Mobile Home Community in the 5000 block of Trout Lane, not far from Highway 181 and Interstate 37.

When firefighters arrived, they fought the fire with water from an aerial truck and were able to quickly knock down the fire. The mobile home, however, appears to have heavy damage as a result of the flames.

A man who lives inside the mobile home told KSAT12 that his family did manage to make it safely out. They are now currently huddled for warmth inside two vehicles. The man said he doesn’t know how the fire started, but did say he noticed an electrical smell. He said they may have also lost a puppy in the fire along with everything else, as the puppy is currently missing.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.