Woman in critical condition after argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

An argument escalated to a shooting overnight on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an argument with her boyfriend escalated into a shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:02 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of W. Commerce.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, 18, with a “through and through” gunshot wound to her torso.

She was taken by EMS to an area hospital. At last check, police said she was undergoing surgery and was in life-threatening condition.

Police interviewed three upstairs neighbors, who claimed they heard arguing and items breaking in the woman’s apartment. Moments later, they said they heard a gunshot.

The neighbors then went downstairs and found the woman had been shot and injured. However, her boyfriend was not at the apartment and his vehicle was missing from the parking lot, according to SAPD.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find him. The investigation continues.

