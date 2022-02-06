62º

Fire at North Side assisted living facility prompts residents to evacuate, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; some residents will be relocated to different rooms

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

A fire broke out at a senior living facility on the city’s North Side, prompting residents to evacuate, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire broke out at an assisted living facility on the city’s North Side, prompting residents to evacuate, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a facility off of Loop 1604 and Sonterra Place.

According to SAFD, the flames started in a pool heater. When fire crews arrived, staff at the facility were already evacuating residents. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained inside of a vent in the pool area. However, after the flames were extinguished, there were smoke and water damages.

Some of the residents will be relocated to a different room, but staff said there are some available.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they are reported.

