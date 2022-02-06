Man shot, injured after lunging toward officer with sword, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man was shot and injured by an officer after New Braunfels police said he lunged at them with a sword early Sunday.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Redbud Lane.

Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person causing multiple disturbances. Police said they located Jacob Leon Burzynski, 30, inside a home and attempted to make contact with him.

After several minutes, Burzynski came out of the residence with a sword and lunged toward the officer, swinging the sword at him, according to police.

Officials said the officer fired his gun in response, striking Burzynski. He attempted to go back inside the home but police deployed a taser and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

New Braunfels Fire and EMS took Burzynski to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, officials said.

The officer involved was uninjured in the incident.

Burzynski is considered in custody for aggravated assault of a peace officer. His bond is set at $100,000, according to New Braunfels officials.

The officer, who is a 12-year veteran with the New Braunfels Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

