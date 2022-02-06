38º

Man critically injured after argument leads to shooting in Elmendorf, deputies say

Authorities are still searching for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

ELMENDORF, Texas – A man is in serious condition after an argument led to a shooting in Elmendorf, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday outside of a Dollar General store in the 3700 block of New Mathis Road.

Deputies said a man, 48, got into an argument with another customer and it continued as they left the store.

The situation then escalated when the customer pulled a gun and shot the man in the lower abdomen, according to officials. The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The man that was shot went to his residence and the store’s manager notified 911 of the incident. The man was later taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter and the investigation continues.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

