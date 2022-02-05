Daughter ‘fake sleeping’ next to mother who was shot, killed, Houston police say

Mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping’ during reported shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a mother was found dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds while her daughter was lying next to her “fake sleeping.”

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to KPRC, police had initially said there were two women who were found dead at the scene but later discovered that the daughter was alive and pretending to be asleep.

Police have not said the age of the daughter and why she may have been pretending to be asleep.

Investigators are awaiting a search warrant for the apartment, KPRC said. Further details are limited at this time.

More on KSAT: