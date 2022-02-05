46º

Daughter ‘fake sleeping’ next to mother who was shot, killed, Houston police say

Officers initially said there were 2 who were found dead, but later discovered the daughter was alive

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a mother was found dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds while her daughter was lying next to her “fake sleeping.”

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to KPRC, police had initially said there were two women who were found dead at the scene but later discovered that the daughter was alive and pretending to be asleep.

Police have not said the age of the daughter and why she may have been pretending to be asleep.

Investigators are awaiting a search warrant for the apartment, KPRC said. Further details are limited at this time.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

