Taft High School alumnus killed in shooting outside of Kansas bar, officials say

MANHATTAN, Kansas – A Taft High School alumnus has died after a shooting outside of a bar in Manhattan, Kansas early Saturday, according to a report from WIBW-TV.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at a bar after a verbal altercation between two servicemen escalated into a shooting.

Three officers working in the police substation heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, according to WIBW. That’s where they found Taft HS alumnus Joshua Wardi, 21, had been shot.

The armed suspect, identified as Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, ran from the scene before two officers began chasing him, according to WIBW.

The third officer stayed with Wardi and attempted lifesaving measures.

Montgomery took off and turned a corner, but during the chase an officer fired two rounds and struck him in the leg, causing him to stop just down the block, according to police.

Police secured Montgomery’s gun and treated his gunshot wound before he was taken to an area hospital in Manhattan. At last check, he was transferred to a Topeka hospital and is in stable condition, WIBW reports.

Wardi died from his injury at the scene, police said.

None of the officers were injured in the incident, but they were placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave, per the department’s policy. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Riley County police are still investigating.

Fort Riley confirmed to WIBW that Wardi and Montgomery are both soldiers that were stationed there. They also issued this statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a Big Red One Soldier. We cannot release the names of Soldiers at this time as next of kin notifications are ongoing. We are fully cooperating with the Riley County Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.”

NISD officials confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that Wardi graduated from Taft HS. He is being remembered by Taft athletic officials on social media, saying he left a lasting impression.

Josh was one of a kind. Such a great young man. His smile was infectious. He will be greatly missed. RIP — Raider Athletics (@raiderathletic2) February 5, 2022

Gone too soon🕊💔

Rest easy with the angels Wardi. #classof2019@taft_basketball pic.twitter.com/K021Rlsw64 — Taft Raider Athletic Booster Club (@taft_club) February 5, 2022

