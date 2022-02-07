Texas man charged with killing missing girlfriend after ‘disturbing chain of events’ emerge, TCSO says

Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Camerina Perez, 38, and Luis Montes, 35, in connection with her abduction.

A Pflugerville woman who disappeared late last month was likely killed by her boyfriend, who is currently on the run, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Friday said a murder warrant was issued for Luis Angel Montes, 35, who is accused of killing Camerina Perez, 38.

Both Montes and Perez were reported missing on Jan. 25 and a CLEAR Alert was issued. At the time, officers suspected Montes abducted Perez because he previously made threats about her, deputies said.

While pursuing leads and collecting evidence, “a disturbing chain of events began to emerge,” TCSO said in a news release.

TCSO said that according to evidence, Montes killed Perez on Jan. 25. Her body has not been found.

“This is a horrible outcome, and my heart goes out to Camerina’s friends and family. We are doing everything we can to find Luis Montes and bring justice to her loved ones,” Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in the release.

Ad

Anyone with information about the case or Montes’ whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, there are many resources available. We have a long list on the resource section of KSAT’s Domestic Violence page.

If you are in immediate danger call 911.

The Domestic Violence Hotline is also always available. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or go on the website to chat with someone, set up a safety plan, or get more information.