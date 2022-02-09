Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrest in shooting of man outside Elmendorf Dollar General

Danny Montez was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ELMENDORF, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say shot someone outside an Elmendorf dollar store following a road rage incident.

Danny Montez, 35, was taken into custody.

According to the BCSO, on Feb. 5 the victim was driving on New Mathis Road when a dark-colored Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle was driving aggressively and drove around his vehicle, cutting him off. That’s when, deputies say, both vehicles pulled into a Dollar General parking lot.

An arrest affidavit states the victim and Montez got out of their vehicles and walked into the store. Upon entering, an argument erupted between the pair, with Montez telling the victim, “I’ll wait for you outside.”

Authorities say as the victim walked back to his car, Montez fired multiple gunshots from his vehicle, wounding the man in his abdomen. The victim hid in his car until the gunfire stopped and then drove home and called 911, deputies said.

Ad

The affidavit states the victim did not know Montez prior to the incident and that surveillance video obtained at the dollar store helped lead to eventual Crime Stoppers tips. The victim later identified Montez out of a photo lineup.

The BCSO said Montez has been arrested previously, with a prior history of weapon and assault charges. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.