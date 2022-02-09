SAPD investigating after road rage shooting sends man to hospital

A road rage incident on Tuesday night, Feb. 8, 2022, led to a shooting on the West Side.

San Antonio police responded to the incident at 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Commerce St. where they found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was in the back seat of a Buick driven by a woman. The woman said she driving on South General McMullen near El Paso Street when she cut off another vehicle.

That other vehicle then drove behind the Buick and someone in the car opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old sitting in the back seat.

He was shot in the back of the head and the woman pulled over into a parking lot to wait for the police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

