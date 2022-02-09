SAPD officer, 17-year veteran arrested on DWI charge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been with the department for 17 years was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Police said Officer Rosemary Caudillo, 52, was off-duty when she was arrested near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 on Tuesday night.
Officers first responded to the location for a call about a motorist on the side of the road.
Jail records show she was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container. Her bond was set at $1,000.
Caudillo, who is assigned to South Patrol, will be immediately suspended without pay, police said.
SAPD is conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the incident.
