SAPD officer, 17-year veteran arrested on DWI charge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been with the department for 17 years was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said Officer Rosemary Caudillo, 52, was off-duty when she was arrested near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 on Tuesday night.

Officers first responded to the location for a call about a motorist on the side of the road.

Jail records show she was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container. Her bond was set at $1,000.

Caudillo, who is assigned to South Patrol, will be immediately suspended without pay, police said.

SAPD is conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into the incident.

