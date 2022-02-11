More than 20 people found in suspected human smuggling operation on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway by Homeland Security officials and San Antonio police after the discovery of a suspected human smuggling operation on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to a shopping center on Loop 410 and Highway 151 after receiving word about a big rig with people pouring out of it.

According to police, officers arrived to find several people scattering in all directions. SAPD said they caught between 20 and 30 people, many hiding in dumpsters, and all are adults.

Police said some of the people caught were playing a role in the operation. Authorities say they believe they have the truck driver in custody, along with a couple of people assisting in the smuggling.

Police said they towed away at least one of the vehicles found at the shopping center. At this time, it’s unclear how many people were actually inside the truck, as they are unsure if they found everyone. SAPD said Homeland Security will now take over the investigation.

The SAFD treated a few officers on scene for cuts and scrapes and gave some of the individuals water.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.