Man shot woman, dumped her body in front of vacant home north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman and then dumping her along a street north of downtown San Antonio last month, records show.

San Antonio police said Felix Jesus Hernandez, 31, killed Victoria Stampley, 42, just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 200 block of Post Avenue, not far from Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, but at the time, officers only found shell casings in the roadway, an arrest warrant affidavit states. A witness also told officers that they heard people arguing and saw a man and woman standing near a red car.

Hours later, a passerby discovered Stampley’s body down the street. Police said it appeared that her body was dumped there.

Investigators found a cell phone in her jacket pocket and used records to track her prior whereabouts.

Police said she left a bar on the St. Mary’s Strip alone at 2 a.m. Her GPS had her on Post Avenue at the time of the shooting, but after that, the phone was tracked to several locations.

An investigator went to one of those locations and found the suspect vehicle, and officers later interviewed the vehicle’s owner and one unnamed suspect.

The affidavit states that they identified Hernandez as the shooter.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, records show.

