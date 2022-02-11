Remodeling contractor killed by coworker at North Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A contractor who went to check on a job site at a North Side apartment complex found one of his workers dead on Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the call just before 7:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Nacogdoches Road, near Loop 410.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the men were remodeling subcontractors at the apartment complex, and they were staying there over the last 24 hours.

At some point overnight, they had an altercation and one of them killed the other, police said.

The main contractor went to the complex when things “seemed kind of fishy,” and that’s when he discovered the dead man, the sergeant said.

The coworker was detained at an area store. He had a weapon on him, but police did not describe the weapon.

He is being questioned by homicide investigators.

It is unclear how the man was killed, or if it was in self-defense.

The names and ages of the people involved have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

