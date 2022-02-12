Woman killed in crash involving dump truck on Hwy 90 identified

A woman was killed after crashing her SUV into a dump truck on Highway 90 in West Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed after crashing her SUV into a dump truck on Highway 90 earlier this week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Claudia Viramontes, 28, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained from the crash, according to the medical examiner.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes at the intersection with Pioneer Estates, west of Highway 211, in west Bexar County.

Viramontes was driving a Toyota RAV4 in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the back of a dump truck that was pulling out of the Pioneer Estates subdivision, according to BCSO.

She was ejected from her vehicle. When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, Viramontes was pronounced dead.

BCSO said the driver of the dump truck is not facing any charges at this time.

The roadway was temporarily closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene.

